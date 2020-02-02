Iowa Democrats will gather Monday night to caucus, the first Americans to officially weigh in on who the Democratic Party’s nominee to face President Trump will be. But they’re doing it without a traditional late signal of where support is, after the Des Moines Register and CNN canceled the planned Saturday night release of a poll.

On Sunday, the candidates actively competing for Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); entrepreneur Andrew Yang and investor Tom Steyer — planned to hit their final events, trying to persuade voters to stand in their corners Monday.

In their closing arguments, Biden returned to common theme of safety and experience, painting himself as the nominee with the best chance of beating Trump. Behind “Unite the Party” signs, Warren made an explicit appeal to women. Buttigieg pitched generation change and Sanders sought to mobilize his passionate base. At one point of Saturday, some of his surrogates returned to a theme from 2016, attacking the Democratic National Committee’s nominating process.

Privately, campaigns say they’re nervous that Sanders will turn out more people than anyone else. Due to the arcane rules of the Iowa caucus system, his rivals hope they can overcome that advantage when the final delegate counts are tallied.

“I think it’s going to be a cluster,” Biden said in an interview after an event late in the week. “It’ll be relatively close, you know, probably three of us that are fairly close.”

