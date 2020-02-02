On Sunday, the candidates actively competing for Iowa — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); entrepreneur Andrew Yang and investor Tom Steyer — planned to hit their final events, trying to persuade voters to stand in their corners Monday.
In their closing arguments, Biden returned to common theme of safety and experience, painting himself as the nominee with the best chance of beating Trump. Behind “Unite the Party” signs, Warren made an explicit appeal to women. Buttigieg pitched generation change and Sanders sought to mobilize his passionate base. At one point of Saturday, some of his surrogates returned to a theme from 2016, attacking the Democratic National Committee’s nominating process.
Privately, campaigns say they’re nervous that Sanders will turn out more people than anyone else. Due to the arcane rules of the Iowa caucus system, his rivals hope they can overcome that advantage when the final delegate counts are tallied.
“I think it’s going to be a cluster,” Biden said in an interview after an event late in the week. “It’ll be relatively close, you know, probably three of us that are fairly close.”
Get ready for Iowa’s caucuses:
Candidates criss-cross Iowa for last-minute campaign events
It’s Caucus Eve!
After months of campaigning, it’s come down to this: Sunday is the last full day candidates will spend in Iowa before the state’s caucuses begin Monday evening. Here’s where they will be throughout the day:
- Biden is making stops in Dubuque and Des Moines.
- Sanders will hold “meet and greets” at several of his field offices — including Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Newton — before hosting a Super Bowl watch party in Des Moines.
- Warren will hold rallies in Indianola and Ames, alongside her husband, Bruce Mann, and their golden retriever, Bailey.
- In addition to making the rounds on four Sunday morning political talk shows, Buttigieg will make stops in Coralville and Des Moines.
- Klobuchar will appear on “Fox News Sunday,” then hold get-out-the-caucus events in Decorah and Mason City, before hosting a Super Bowl watch party in Johnston.
- Yang will appear on ABC’s “This Week” and then make stops at canvass launches in Ames, Mason City, Cresco, Decorah and Waterloo.
For several of the top candidates, time is of the essence. On Monday, Klobuchar, Sanders and Warren will need to return to Washington to continue Senate impeachment proceedings. (Bennet, the fourth senator-candidate who remains in the race, is campaigning in New Hampshire this weekend.)
This Iowa voter fell in love with Cory Booker. Now he’s out of the race, and she’s lost.
DES MOINES — Since this past summer, Nancy Bobo has spent most of her waking hours trying to help Sen. Cory Booker win the presidency.
The veteran Democratic activist had knocked on as many as 200 doors a week, sometimes more, trying to drum up support for the senator from New Jersey. She spent her nights making phone calls, hundreds of them over the months, to friends and strangers, saying that Booker was the one who could beat President Trump, the one who could bring a divided nation together. Anything she could do, she did.
Bobo had come to know Booker’s personal story so well that she once jumped onstage at an event in the fall, taking the microphone away from the astonished candidate to deliver a more forceful pitch for his candidacy. “You’re just too modest,” she told Booker, who laughed.
She had stayed loyal through it all: the lousy poll numbers, the fundraising troubles. When Booker delivered a fiery speech here in December, decrying the party’s qualification rules that would block him from that month’s debate, she sat near the front, her face stricken with emotion at the senator’s soaring oratory and promises to lead with hope and love. “How can you listen to him and not be moved deep in your soul?” she said afterward.
And then, it was over.
On Jan. 13, less than a month before the Monday’s caucuses, Booker suspended his campaign for the Democratic nomination, citing money and the looming logistical issues of the impeachment trial. Booker, who was so personally close to Bobo that he had stayed at her house in Des Moines, called her that morning, thanking her for her support and urging her to fight on, to look for another contender to support. And Bobo agreed, but what do you do when you fall in love with a candidate who doesn’t go the distance?
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for me,” Bobo said Friday, on the eve of the final weekend before the caucuses. “I continue to pay attention. I’ve gone to a few events. I do know the need to elect a Democratic president in November. My spirit just isn’t there. … The wind is out of my sail.”
Bloomberg and Trump to air Super Bowl ads
As the candidates criss-cross Iowa on Sunday for last-minute campaign events, they will be competing for attention with Super Bowl LIV.
But there are two candidates who will be inserting themselves directly in front of football fans tonight. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg and President Trump have each dropped more than $10 million on ads that will air nationally during the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bloomberg’s 60-second spot, “George,” focuses on gun violence and features a Houston mother talking about the 2013 death of her son, George Kemp Jr., who dreamt of playing in the NFL but was fatally shot at age 20.
Trump’s 30-second ad, “Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous,” boasts of the changes that have happened under his presidency.
“How unusual is it for a contender for a presidential candidate to drop so much cash on a single ad?” ask the directors of the Wesleyan Media Project, a group that analyzes political advertising. “Very.”
Several candidates will hit the Sunday shows this morning
Even as they offer their final pitch across Iowa, several of the top contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will be making the rounds on the Sunday shows.
ABC “This Week” will feature Yang. Klobuchar will be appearing on Fox News Sunday. Buttigieg will be making the rounds, sitting down with the hosts of “This Week,” NBC’s “Meet the Press,” CBS’s “Face the Nation” and CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Campaigns react to the cancellation of the Des Moines Register poll: ‘What happened, what happened?’
There was supposed to be a Saturday night special on CNN around the release of the last Des Mones Register-CNN-Medicom poll before the Iowa caucuses — but at the last minute, CNN and the Des Moines Register announced that they wouldn’t be releasing results.
They said a candidate’s name had not been included on at least one survey phone call, something the Buttigieg campaign said it was made aware of and flagged for the pollsters. An interviewer enlarged the font size of the questionaire, bumped the bottom name on a rotating list off the survey terminal screen, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Once the pollsters — Selzer & Co. on behalf of the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom — discovered the error, they struggled to determine whether the error affected a single interview or if it could have happened in more cases.
The team dealing with the problem worried that if the poll were released there would be a sense that it was tainted and they would have no control over the subsequent controversy or discussion.
J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., told The Washington Post that the poll’s standards are very high.
“There was a very high bar set,” she said of the poll’s release. “If there was any uncertainty, no go.”
The lack of a poll didn’t stop candidates from spinning the lack of results in their favor.
Many were awaiting the results to see how the senator from Vermont, who has seen an uptick in recent Iowa polls, would perform. But Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, downplayed the cancellation.
“Let me break the suspense: it’s a very tight race,” he said in a Saturday night tweet. “And any of a number of candidates could win. So let’s work hard to turn people out.”
Yang opened an evening event with talk of the canceled poll.
“They said they’re not releasing it, and we’re like ‘What happened, what happened?’ ” Yang told the crowd. “So all these rumors are flying, and one of the rumors we’ve gotten is that we did really, really well in that poll.”
Instead of releasing the poll, the Des Moines Register published a statement from its executive editor, Carol Hunter say the problem appeared to be limited to one surveyor, but the pollsters “cannot confirm that with certainty.”
“Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll,” she wrote.