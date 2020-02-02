There was supposed to be a Saturday night special on CNN around the release of the last Des Mones Register-CNN-Medicom poll before the Iowa caucuses — but at the last minute, CNN and the Des Moines Register announced that they wouldn’t be releasing results.

They said a candidate’s name had not been included on at least one survey phone call, something the Buttigieg campaign said it was made aware of and flagged for the pollsters. An interviewer enlarged the font size of the questionaire, bumped the bottom name on a rotating list off the survey terminal screen, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Once the pollsters — Selzer & Co. on behalf of the Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom — discovered the error, they struggled to determine whether the error affected a single interview or if it could have happened in more cases.

The team dealing with the problem worried that if the poll were released there would be a sense that it was tainted and they would have no control over the subsequent controversy or discussion.

J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., told The Washington Post that the poll’s standards are very high.

“There was a very high bar set,” she said of the poll’s release. “If there was any uncertainty, no go.”

The lack of a poll didn’t stop candidates from spinning the lack of results in their favor.

Many were awaiting the results to see how the senator from Vermont, who has seen an uptick in recent Iowa polls, would perform. But Sanders’s campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, downplayed the cancellation.

“Let me break the suspense: it’s a very tight race,” he said in a Saturday night tweet. “And any of a number of candidates could win. So let’s work hard to turn people out.”

Yang opened an evening event with talk of the canceled poll.

“They said they’re not releasing it, and we’re like ‘What happened, what happened?’ ” Yang told the crowd. “So all these rumors are flying, and one of the rumors we’ve gotten is that we did really, really well in that poll.”

Instead of releasing the poll, the Des Moines Register published a statement from its executive editor, Carol Hunter say the problem appeared to be limited to one surveyor, but the pollsters “cannot confirm that with certainty.”