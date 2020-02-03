In the last hours of campaigning in Iowa before the caucuses, candidates are focusing to on vows of electability and Democratic Party unity even as they offered sharply different visions of what that meant. Get live updates from Iowa throughout the day.

Iowa caucuses: The process of picking a Democratic presidential nominee will start tonight in Iowa; here’s how their caucuses work — and how confusing the results could be. Learn about the state’s political geography. We’ll have live results starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The candidates: Four candidates are at the top of The Washington Post’s polling average in Iowa: former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Seven others others, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), billionaire activist Tom Steyer, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, plus late entrant Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, are still in the running. Candidates have laid out where they stand on a number of issues. Answer some of the questions yourself and see who agrees with you.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from around the country in your inbox every day through the New Hampshire primary and three days a week after that.