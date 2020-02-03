The senators in the race, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass); Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and Michael F. Bennet, are all due back in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Trump. Warren and Sanders have both said they plan to be back in Iowa on Monday night. The other candidates contesting Iowa are still in the state, including former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and investor Tom Steyer.
Get ready for Iowa’s caucuses:
What the Iowa polls say
Even with the canceled release of the Des Moines Register-CNN poll Saturday, there has been plenty of polling in the last few weeks of likely Democratic caucus-goers in Iowa.
A Washington Post average of Iowa polls in the second half of January finds the top four candidates separated by only eight percentage points, with Biden at 23 percent support, Sanders at 21 percent, Buttigieg at 18 percent and Warren at 15 percent.
The remaining candidates are in the single digits in the Post average. Klobuchar gets 8 percent support from likely Iowa caucus-goers, while Steyer and Yang each pull in 3 percent. At 1 percent support each are former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not competing in the first four states; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); and Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick’s support is under 1 percent support.
The story in Iowa so far
The caucuses aren’t until tonight, but the campaigning has been going on for months, with candidates meeting with voters in groups big and small across the state. Catch up with some coverage from Iowa.
The Iowa Diary has brought scenes from around the state — the struggle to find parking when candidates descend, the difficulty of deciding, the reticence in Obama-to-Trump areas, the furry surrogate, the Dubuque nuns.
Many Iowans have been able to hear the candidates make their final pre-caucus pitches — we’ve pulled them together here, in audio and video for you to watch and listen yourself.
Suburban Democrats in Iowa, seeing growth in their numbers, are trying to stage a political takeover. Another group that’s growing: Latinos. And Sanders’s campaign is reaching out to them. Iowans aren’t just getting lots of visits and mail — they’re getting lots of texts from candidates.
