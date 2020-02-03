Tonight, Iowa Democrats will gather in rooms across the state and stand in groups to signal their support for the candidates hoping to face President Trump in November, the first to cast their votes in the process.

Republicans are also holding caucuses, with two long-shot candidates. former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh, also on the ballot.

The senators in the race, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass); Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); and Michael F. Bennet, are all due back in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Trump. Warren and Sanders have both said they plan to be back in Iowa on Monday night. The other candidates contesting Iowa are still in the state, including former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and investor Tom Steyer.

Get ready for Iowa’s caucuses: