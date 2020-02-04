There is no indication of when the results will be released. Iowa Democratic Party leaders struggled to explain the delay beyond attributing it to “quality checks” and inconsistencies.
Candidates include senators who were kept in Washington for part of the past week by the impeachment trial: Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Michael F. Bennet (Colo.). Also competing for Iowa are former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and investor Tom Steyer.
Warren thanks Iowa supporters, saying ‘we are one step closer to winning the fight’
DES MOINES — Nearly four hours after Iowans began caucusing, Warren addressed supporters at her Des Moines headquarters, thanking volunteers and telling them they were “one step closer to winning the fight for an America we imagine is possible.”
Both Warren and her supporters looked and sounded upbeat, despite the fact that the Iowa Democratic Party had not yet reported any official numbers from the precincts. However, throughout the evening, news reports from several precincts showed promising results for Warren.
“Americans do big things! That’s who we are!” Warren told the crowd. “We don’t settle, we don’t back down, we meet big problems with even bigger solutions.”
Warren focused heavily on Trump, rather than her primary opponents, criticizing him as “the most corrupt president in American history.”
At one point, Warren appeared to choke up as she thanked her organizers and volunteers in Iowa, including those who had “braved the blistering cold to knock on doors.”
“Tonight, you showed that when you imagine an America that lives up to its ideals, you can set in motion the process of making it a reality. All it takes is some hard work and better connections,” she said.
Warren’s speech was interrupted several times as the room broke out into various chant, including “CFPB! CFPB!” — a nod to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau she helped create — and “Warren! Warren!” Around the room, people waved liberty-green placards that read “Hope Over Fear” and “Courage Over Cynicism.”
She cautioned that there was still a long road ahead, one that included 57 states and territories.
“The road won’t be easy,” Warren said. “But we are built for the long haul.”
Warren lingered in the room to take photos with her supporters before leaving to fly to New Hampshire, where she had a campaign event planned for Tuesday morning, her campaign said.
Twitter says it won’t ban Trump and his allies from calling the Iowa caucuses ‘rigged’
Twitter will not require President Trump’s top political allies to delete tweets claiming that the Democratic caucus in Iowa is “rigged,” the tech company confirmed, raising fresh questions about its policies around voting.
With official results delayed due to apparent technical troubles, Trump’s top supporters shared a series of tweets late Monday questioning the integrity of the voting process itself. Brad Parscale, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, and Eric Trump, the president’s son, both questioned whether there had been some manipulation of the first-in-the-nation vote, without citing specific evidence for their claims.
“Quality control = rigged?” tweeted Parscale, citing Democrats’ earlier justification for the delay. His tweet already has roughly 3,000 retweets.
Twitter said the comment — and others like it — did not violate its policy against voter suppression, a category some experts say should include social-media content that casts doubt on the legitimacy of an election. Earlier Monday, Twitter also declined to take down tweets from right-leaning users that suggested a different kind of electoral fraud.
“The tweet is not in violation of our election integrity policy as it does not suppress voter turnout or mislead people about when, where, or how to vote,” said Twitter spokesman Brandon Borrman about the initial claims Iowa had been “rigged.”
Along with its tech peers, Twitter doesn’t take action against outright falsehoods with only limited exceptions, including a category of content it calls voter suppression. On the site, users can’t mislead others about the date and time of an election, or the means by which they can vote, or Twitter will lock a person’s account until they delete the offending tweet.
The policy also covers instances in which users share false or misleading information “relating to voters not being counted,” for example, as well as “misleading claims about voting procedures or techniques which could dissuade voters from participating.”
Biden campaign raises concerns about ‘considerable flaws’ in caucus reporting system
The Biden campaign on Monday night emailed Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and Executive Director Kevin Geiken raising concerns about “considerable flaws” in the caucus’s reporting system tonight.
“The app that was intended to relay Caucus results to the Party failed; the Party’s back-up telephonic reporting system likewise has failed,” the campaign wrote in an email, obtained by The Washington Post. “Now, we understand that Caucus Chairs are attempting to — and, in many cases, failing to — report results telephonically to the Party. These acute failures are occurring statewide.”
The Biden campaign requested state party leaders provide “full explanations and relevant information regarding the methods of quality control you are employing, and an opportunity to respond, before any official results are released.”
Meanwhile, Biden rallied his supporters with an anti-Trump speech amid the delay in results Monday night, telling the crowd that “character is on the ballot,” and that Democrats must bring “compassion over cruelty” and “truth over lies.”
“Folks, each and every one of us knows that deep in our bones that everything this nation stands for is at stake,” Biden said, speaking from the Biden campaign headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, with his wife Jill alongside him.
Bruce Koeppl, a Biden volunteer and a precinct captain for Biden at the Knapp Center said he was frustrated by the results.
“As an Iowa Democrat, it’s very disappointing,” he said. “I think there will be questions about our status. More questions, there really are questions about [our place] already … This looks very bad. They’ve had a long time to prepare for this.”
In call with campaigns, Iowa state party officials struggle to explain why results are delayed
In a call with the campaigns earlier this evening, the Iowa Democratic Party struggled to explain why Iowa caucus results have not been released. According to two sources with information about the call, the party would not say why it was not releasing any information, and struggled to explain what issues had caused the considerable delay.
According to sources, the party said that 35 percent of precincts had successfully reported their numbers to the state party. In earlier statements, state party officials said they were working to confirm precinct results. On the call with campaigns, they would not say whether it had verified even one precinct.
“It’s just a total mess and no timeline for when it becomes clearer,” a source affiliated with one campaign said.
On the call, when campaign aides pressed for a release time on the results, the IDP hung up.
Sanders says he’s confident results will be released ‘at some point’
DES MOINES — Sanders took the stage at his watch party and sounded a confident note, though he stopped short of declaring victory.
“I have a feeling that at some point, the results will be announced,” he said. And when they are, Sanders said, he had a “a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well.”
Sanders, known for long speeches, delivered a brief 10-minute address before hustling offstage.
Nina Turner, a national campaign co-chair who usually introduces Sanders, spoke after him. She told the crowd that if the results were known, Sanders would come back and speak.
Some in crowd were getting angsty.
“What’s going on with these results?” said one man to his companion and he sipped a beer. Others also expressed confusion.
The campaign appeared intent on keeping the audience amped up with a parade of speakers. After Turner took the stage, another co-chair, Rep. Ro Khanna, started speaking. Giant projector screens behind him showed a live stream of CNN, as he voiced confident notes.
‘Inconsistencies’ in reporting leading to delay, Iowa Democrats say
“Inconsistencies” in reporting three sets of results has led to a lack of official numbers from the Iowa Democratic party, more than three hours after Iowans started caucusing, officials said.
Party leaders were supposed to report three sets of results from precincts Monday night: the original number of people who had aligned for a candidate, the numbers for each candidate upon realignment and the number of delegates awarded to each candidate.
“We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results,” Iowa Democratic party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said in a statement. “In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report.”
McClure also tried to tamp down fears that a new app used to report results had been hacked.
“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” McClure said. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results.”
However, that was at odds with some reports that officials were having trouble reporting official numbers through the app.
“The app just straight up wasn’t working,” Shawn Sebastian, the caucus secretary for Story County Precinct 1-1, told The Washington Post. He later spent more than an hour on hold trying to report his precinct results.
Originally published at 11:34 p.m.
Klobuchar addresses delays with supporters
Klobuchar addressed her supporters at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, telling them that she’d be earned her place in the next primaries even though she didn’t yet know the results of the Iowa caucus.
“We know there’s delays, but we know one thing — we are punching above our weight,” said Klobuchar, who was trailing the top four Democratic candidates but had moved up in the race’s final weeks. “Somehow, someway, I’m going to get on a plane to New Hampshire.”
Klobuchar noted that she’s been “bolted” to her desk during the “well-deserved impeachment” trial of the president, and pitched herself as a unifying candidate who wouldn’t try to “out-divide the divider in chief,” on the way to beating him.
“Donald Trump’s worst nightmare is that our fired up Democrats alongside a coalition of independents and fed up Republicans,” Klobuchar said. “I have a playbook that’s three words: Unite and lead.”
Klobuchar’s supporters, many wearing new shirts that read “Amy Klobuchar Will Defeat Donald Trump,” swapped stories about caucuses where they’d help the senator earn viability. But there was plenty of frustration about what had happened to the vote count.
“Iowa is the Broward County of caucuses,” joked Max Steele, a Klobuchar spokesman who’d previously worked for the Florida Democratic Party.
Originally published at 11:28 p.m.
Campaigns also await results
DES MOINES — Warren volunteers, staff and friends gathered here, eagerly waiting for results while munching on turkey wraps and tomato toast with melted cheese at her caucus night party.
“I cried all day today,” said Mary Horsman, 59, a Warren supporter who hosted an event for the campaign earlier at her Des Moines home. Her voice cracked as she explained how she’s going to miss the Warren campaign staff who’ve been camped out.
“Of course I want my girl to win,” she said. “It’s about getting together. We’re rebuilding a party.”
Another supporter came in fresh from a caucus site in West Des Moines filled with enthusiasm. “I feel like we’re doing good,” said Elizabeth Lindquist, who has been coming to Iowa from her home in Illinois to knock doors for Warren. She said she was “shocked” that Biden was not viable at her caucus site – and pleased that 10 Iowans moved from his corner to Warren’s.
Attendees at Buttigieg’s watch party had only just begun to fill the room when news of the delay began emerging on the projection screen set up there. No one seemed too preoccupied, seemingly focused more on ensuring their voices were heard on television when CNN cameras flipped to their site.
As everyone waited for results, a Buttigieg aide suggested reasons for optimism: The campaign’s precinct leaders had reported viability in an overwhelming majority of rural counties and in Obama/Trump precincts.
But the delay had more implications for the Buttigieg campaign than just prolonging its suspense: Buttigieg has seven stops planned in New Hampshire on Tuesday, including one at 7 a.m. Eastern.
Originally published at 11:19 p.m.
Some precincts seemed to be having issues reporting their results
In Dubuque, results for one precinct were delayed for more than an hour because caucus officials were having trouble reporting official numbers through the app they were supposed to use. The problems began with the first alignment, when they kept getting an error while trying to send numbers.
Shawn Sebastian, the caucus secretary for Story County Precinct 1-1, tweeted late Monday that he had been on hold for over an hour trying to report results from his precinct to the party hotline.”The app just straight up wasn’t working,” Sebastian told The Washington Post.
Originally published at 11:14 p.m.
Trump officials suggest, without evidence, the results delay is a sign the vote is ‘rigged’ against Sanders
As word spread that caucus results were being delayed due to “quality checks” by Democratic Party officials, Republicans suggested, with no evidence, that the contest was “rigged” against Sanders.
Trump campaign officials and the pro-Trump super PAC America First Action tweeted on Monday night, with no proof, that Democratic Party officials were purposefully withholding the results to hurt Sanders’s chances.
“Quality control = rigged?” tweeted Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.
“JUST IN: The DNC rigged the primary for Hillary Clinton again,” America First super PAC tweeted.
Quality control = rigged? 🤔 https://t.co/rJY3gdRccE— Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020
Dems always rigging it. Let the people decide! https://t.co/OOxa7x4oJa— Text TRUMP to 88022 (@GaryCoby) February 4, 2020
JUST IN:— America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) February 4, 2020
The DNC rigged the primary for Hillary Clinton again. pic.twitter.com/kRq1WaWupX
Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on whether the tweets violated its policies.
Originally published at 11:02 p.m.
Quality control checks delay caucus results, Iowa Democrats say
Nearly three hours after Iowans began caucusing, there are still no official results from the Iowa Democratic Party.
“We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016,” Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said in a statement.
Before Monday, Iowa Democratic party leaders were predicting record turnout, owing to high interest, a still-large field of candidates and favorable weather.
It was unclear how much new technology factored into the delay. Earlier Monday, there were reports some precinct chairs were struggling to use a new app to send results to the state party. Precinct chairs can still report results the traditional way, using a hotline.
Originally published at 10:43 p.m.