Campaigns and supporters have been waiting hours for the Iowa Democratic Party to report results, a strange end to primary campaign in Iowa that lasted over a year and included a high-profile poll scrapped at the last minute. Caucus activity started at 8 p.m. ET, and the state party said inconsistencies in reporting is causing the delay in any results.

There is no indication of when the results will be released. Iowa Democratic Party leaders struggled to explain the delay beyond attributing it to “quality checks” and inconsistencies.

Candidates include senators who were kept in Washington for part of the past week by the impeachment trial: Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Michael F. Bennet (Colo.). Also competing for Iowa are former vice president Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and investor Tom Steyer.