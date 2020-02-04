DES MOINES — Nearly four hours after Iowans began caucusing, Warren addressed supporters at her Des Moines headquarters, thanking volunteers and telling them they were “one step closer to winning the fight for an America we imagine is possible.”

Both Warren and her supporters looked and sounded upbeat, despite the fact that the Iowa Democratic Party had not yet reported any official numbers from the precincts. However, throughout the evening, news reports from several precincts showed promising results for Warren.

“Americans do big things! That’s who we are!” Warren told the crowd. “We don’t settle, we don’t back down, we meet big problems with even bigger solutions.”

Warren focused heavily on Trump, rather than her primary opponents, criticizing him as “the most corrupt president in American history.”

At one point, Warren appeared to choke up as she thanked her organizers and volunteers in Iowa, including those who had “braved the blistering cold to knock on doors.”

“Tonight, you showed that when you imagine an America that lives up to its ideals, you can set in motion the process of making it a reality. All it takes is some hard work and better connections,” she said.

Warren’s speech was interrupted several times as the room broke out into various chant, including “CFPB! CFPB!” — a nod to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau she helped create — and “Warren! Warren!” Around the room, people waved liberty-green placards that read “Hope Over Fear” and “Courage Over Cynicism.”

She cautioned that there was still a long road ahead, one that included 57 states and territories.

“The road won’t be easy,” Warren said. “But we are built for the long haul.”