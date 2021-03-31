“Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans,” Hart said.

Miller-Meeks was declared the winner over Hart following a recount in November with a difference of just six votes out of 400,000 cast. Miller-Meeks is now serving as the district’s representative, but Hart had asked the House to overturn the result. Hart alleges that 22 legally cast ballots were not considered during the initial November canvass and subsequent recount, resulting in the tightest congressional electoral outcome in modern history.

Under the Constitution, the House has the right to determine the outcome of their own members’ elections, and losers of a race can file an appeal without having to first sue in state court. The House Administration Committee has been investigating the results of the race in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District at Hart’s request.

In recent weeks, Republicans were quick to accuse Democrats of trying to overturn the results of an election just months after all Democrats voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which they said was inspired by his false claims that his loss to Joe Biden was due to voter fraud. GOP leaders accused Hart of failing to first make an appeal in Iowa state courts and going directly to a Democratically controlled House to get the results overturned.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) stood by Miller-Meeks in her Davenport, Iowa district Wednesday where he continued to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Democrats of wanting to overturn the race to expand their slim majority.

“Do the Iowans have a voice in this race?” McCarthy said. “If Nancy Pelosi wants to pull that game — to try to pick and choose who — she’s going against the voice of Iowa’s 2nd District, and I think that’s wrong.”

A person familiar with Hart’s decision, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions, said she no longer wanted to put her family through mounting negative and what they described as misleading attacks on her request to have the House overturn the election results.

The Administration Committee had just begun the discovery phase of the investigation before Hart’s announcement. Committee members had received initial briefs from Hart and Miller-Meeks’s lawyers and paused consideration of dismissing Miller-Meeks’s request to dismiss the investigation in an effort to garner more evidence. Had the committee gone through the investigation process, they could have made a recommendation to the full House about whether to dismiss the case, hold a new election or seat Hart.

However, many swing-state Democrats were already voicing opposition to voting to overturn an election if that recommendation was made. With tight margins in the House, it would have been unlikely that Hart successfully would have had the race results reversed.