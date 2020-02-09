And they might not be final. Late Sunday, Sanders campaign adviser Jeff Weaver said the campaign would seek a partial recanvass — a process that the campaign believes would put the senator from Vermont on top of the delegate count.

Sanders won the popular vote, winning support from about 6,000 more caucus-goers than Buttigieg.

The delegate allocation is based on projected support for each candidate at the state convention, which is traditionally the metric used to declare a winner of the caucuses.

Both Sanders and Buttigieg, now battling at the top of the polls in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, have declared victory in Iowa.

The Iowa party also said that eight delegates would go to Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Those numbers differ slightly from projections made by the Associated Press, which said Buttigieg would take 13 delegates to the national convention in Milwaukee, while Sanders would take 12. The AP also said it would not declare a winner in the contest, which was marred by reporting difficulties, delays in the release of results and mathematical irregularities.

On Thursday, Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called for a recanvass, while the state party said it was obliged to conduct one only if requested by a campaign.

Instead, the three campaigns that performed best in the state — Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren — each submitted specific precincts for the party to review. A state party official confirmed that no other campaign had raised questions about precinct numbers.

Ultimately, the state party released updated figures for 55 precincts, making up about 3 percent of the total 1,765.