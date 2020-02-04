By Associated Press February 4, 2020 at 5:08 PM ESTDES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democratic Party starts releasing partial caucus results after daylong delay sparked by technical problems.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy