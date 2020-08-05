“This is a cause that so many Iowans have worked on for years,” said Reynolds, who was flanked as she spoke by legislators and activists wearing masks.

AD

“It boils down to our fundamental belief in redemption and second chances. Quite simply, when someone serves their sentence and pays the price our justice system has set for their crimes, they should have their right to vote restored, plain and simple.”

AD

The order was a victory for criminal justice advocates in Iowa who fought to undo the previous system for restoring voting rights to felons, which required the felons to petition the governor individually. Pressure on Reynolds had intensified as the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis triggered protests in cities across the country, including Des Moines.

Reynolds said the policy change was especially important at a moment when communities are working to “address issues of racial disparities,” a nod to the current national reckoning over police brutality and racial injustice.

AD

“We cannot ignore how negatively and significantly the current process has impacted the lives of so many Iowans of color,” she said.

Debates over felony disenfranchisement are receiving heightened attention with less than three months before the 2020 general election. According to the Sentencing Project, a nonprofit organization that seeks to restructure the criminal justice system, roughly 6.1 million Americans could not vote due to felony disenfranchisement laws as of 2016, including one of every 13 African American adults.

AD

Roughly 52,000 Iowans could not vote because of felony disenfranchisement laws as of 2016, including about 6,880 African Americans, according to the Sentencing Project.

AD

Reynolds warned that the executive order was “at best, a temporary solution” because it could be easily undone by a future governor. She vowed to continue fighting for an amendment to the Iowa constitution, an effort that has garnered opposition from Republicans in the state Senate.

The effort to restore voting rights for felons in Florida was dealt a blow last month when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn a federal appeals court’s decision that blocked eligibility to participate in election for some felons in the state.