“Des Moines Public Schools strongly supports and encourages the wearing of face masks by our students and staff at this time,” district spokesman Phil Roeder said in the statement. “Unfortunately, Iowa has outlawed the ability of local governments to take even the most basic steps in order to protect the health and well-being of children in our care. If our state government doesn’t change its position as the pandemic continues then hopefully the federal government will find a legal path that allows us to do more to keep our students and staff safe.”