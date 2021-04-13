By Associated PressApril 13, 2021 at 1:27 p.m. UTCDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, citing negotiator, says Tehran will start enriching uranium to 60% purity.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy