Biden is by many descriptions a substantive leader, based on the many decades he has been in public life and the range of issues he has dealt with over those years. He is confident he knows his brief and generally comes to his responsibilities well prepared. Johnson is, by contrast, a politician with little interest in details, someone more likely to wing it rather than do the necessary preparation. His critics question whether he brings enough seriousness to his job. Will Biden be comfortable and confident over time in dealing with Johnson?