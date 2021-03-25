That often means courting fringe parties or even those on the other side of the political spectrum, offering ministries, official positions, budgets or other favors in return for their support. The negotiations usually take several weeks. If no one is able to assemble a 61-seat majority the country will go into an unprecedented fifth election later this year.
Here are the election commission’s final results:
PRO-NETANYAHU, 52 seats
Likud (right-wing): 30
Shas (ultra-Orthodox): 9
United Torah Judaism (ultra-Orthodox): 7
Religious Zionism (far-right): 6
___
ANTI-NETANYAHU, 57 seats
Yesh Atid (centrist): 17
Blue and White (centrist): 8
Yisrael Beitenu (secular right): 7
Labor (left-wing): 7
New Hope (right-wing): 6
Joint List (Arab left-wing): 6
Meretz (left-wing): 6
___
NOT COMMITTED, 11 seats
Yamina (right-wing): 7
United Arab List (Arab Islamist): 4
