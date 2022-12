Critics say the trial is an attempt to remove Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from office. Turkey faces presidential elections next year.

ISTANBUL — A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced the mayor of Istanbul — the country’s most populous city — to two years and seven months in prison on charges of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

The court convicted Imamoglu of the charge and also imposed a political ban that could lead to him being removed from office. The politician from the main opposition Republican People’s Party is expected to appeal the verdict.