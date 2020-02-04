The situation was ready-made for a president who thrives on chaos, who likes nothing more than to seize on the weaknesses of his opponents. Trump’s political style is to divide and conquer, which is how he won the presidency. He is now hoping to divide the Democrats as a way to disrupt the selection of his November rival and raise doubts about their readiness as a party.

For Trump, the failure of the system in Iowa allowed the spotlight to turn back to him without any of the Democrats being able to fully celebrate victory in Iowa. The caucuses were one moment for Democrats to seize the headlines in a week that included Tuesday’s State of the Union address and Wednesday’s vote in the Senate that will end the impeachment process with an expected vote to acquit him on both articles approved by the House.

The president, feeling both exonerated and emboldened, will use the two events as moments of triumph and as a return to business as usual. Whatever history says about the impeachment of the president, and however the coming campaign treats him, the months since the impeachment proceedings began have been beneficial to him politically.

Support for his removal from office has ticked down slightly from where it was when the House began its inquiry to today. Additionally, Gallup reported Tuesday that the president’s job approval rating has risen to 49 percent, the highest of his presidency. Gallup’s numbers reflect not only a rise in his approval among Republicans, to 94 percent, but also among independents — five points higher than in early January and marking another high among those Americans.

Meanwhile, the Democratic candidates will be heading toward a Friday night debate in New Hampshire that could be as consequential as any of their encounters during the campaign. Whatever the final results from Iowa show, it was apparent from partial numbers and the internal analyses of competing campaigns that Democratic voters in Iowa remained fractured over their choice of a nominee, despite a year of intensive campaigning.

Iowa sometimes produces genuine clarity through its caucus process, but this year something else happened. Candidates swarmed the state and found big crowds of voters there to see and hear them — a sign of the energy that helped Democrats take control of the House in the 2018 midterms and the determination to defeat the president in the general election.

With two dozen Democrats declaring their candidacies during 2019, Iowa seemed poised to become a more important testing ground than ever. But as the year moved from spring to summer and then to fall, another reality set in. No candidate was able to break away from the others. Iowa voters liked many of the candidates but seemed to love no one in particular.

Based on data shared by various campaigns — which is to say, partial and perhaps self-serving — it appeared probable that the eventual winner will have one of the lowest percentages of delegates of any previous winner. That’s not certain, given Iowa’s arcane rules for determining the winner, but five candidates left Iowa for New Hampshire determined to fight it out there in hopes of gaining an advantage.

From the way their campaigns were reacting, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) believed the results would be good for them. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who was fighting to break into the top four in Iowa, sounded upbeat as well when she left the state, but her status in the ranking was far from clear.

The campaign of former vice president Joe Biden was raising the most questions about the credibility of the state party’s counting process, challenging Iowa Democratic Party officials to be fully transparent. That was an indication that he and his advisers were not eager to see the final numbers and preferred to look to the next series of contests with Iowa’s results permanently in question.

Four years ago, Sanders finished in a near-tie with Hillary Clinton in Iowa, a moral victory at a minimum. He followed that by cruising to victory in New Hampshire, results which established him as a serious threat rather than a gadfly, and that extended the Democratic race for months.

In Iowa on Monday, Sanders’s campaign was claiming that he was leading based on their partial results. One notable thing, however, was that the Vermont senator gained virtually no ground during the realignment process, suggesting that he has hardcore support but is not the second choice of many other Democrats.

Overall turnout in Iowa appeared to have fallen far short of some predictions, below the record of 2008. That suggested that Sanders was unable to bring a whole group of new people into the process. If that’s the case, it would undermine one of the core arguments he has made — that he is the most electable Democrat.

Electability has been Biden’s principal argument in claiming to be at least a nominal front-runner. But only about a quarter of Iowa Democrats who said electability was most important backed him Monday. His events in Iowa were marked by smaller crowds and a persistent lack of enthusiasm around his candidacy. His advisers discounted those indicators, but the burden on him to prove quickly that he can rally the party will only increase.

Buttigieg was the most aggressive in claiming that he was victorious in Iowa, almost Trumpian in his own way. He, more than any of the candidates, needed a strong finish — ahead of Biden and in the top three at least. He is moving forward as if that’s what he got. Warren, who faced difficult months at the end of last year, sounded rejuvenated Tuesday, saying that the order of finish will favor her, Sanders and Buttigieg.

One other candidate who could be the beneficiary of the state of the race is former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is skipping the first four states while spending record amounts of money in the Super Tuesday states and beyond. His campaign announced Tuesday that it will double its advertising buys in key states.

Democrats can survive Monday’s mess in Iowa. The calendar moves swiftly from here and the absence of clarity in Iowa will be overtaken by primaries and caucuses that, presumably, will run without incident.