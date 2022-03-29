Draghi’s message to Conte was that it would be difficult to sustain the coalition agreement for the current government if the 5-Star movement, the largest party in Parliament, puts into question international commitments, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly. The official noted that while Conte was premier, Italy increased its military spending 17%, from 21 billion euros to 24.6 billion euros.

Conte told reporters that he did not want to put the government at risk but added ‘’we are the largest party and we have a right to be heard.’’

The contents of Draghi’s meeting with Mattarella were not immediately disclosed. Mattarella, as head of state, has the role of guarantor of Italy’s stability, and is also commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Separately, Conte was summoned last week by a parliamentary committee that deals with intelligence matters over growing concerns that a Russian military and medical team sent to help Italy early in the pandemic, when he was premier, was engaged in espionage. The proceedings were held behind closed doors.

