The deal avoids the possibility that the government would revoke the concession Autostade per l’Italia has to manage most of Italy’s toll roads and bridges, which Italy’s government had threatened to do in the immediate aftermath of the collapse.
Such a revocation would have proved financially disastrous for the company and its foreign shareholders, and led to years of costly legal battles to contest the decision.
There was no immediate comment from the Benetton family, Autostrade or other affiliated companies.
