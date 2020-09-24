The Alan Kurdi ship of the German aid group Sea-Eye had said Wednesday it was heading to port in Marseille, France, with migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean after Italy refused to assign it a port.
Lamorgese concurred that Italy didn’t have a port with the necessary quarantine space available when the Alan Kurdi first requested a port Sept. 19. But she said Italy agreed to give the Alan Kurdi safe harbor from storms early Thursday “because the respect for human life is for us, as for everyone, the primary thing.”
The Sea-Eye has said the situation aboard the ship is stable after crews rescued at least three different groups of migrants since last weekend. At least 50 are minors, some of them unaccompanied, Sea-Eye says.
