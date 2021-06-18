The new requirement could have consequences for the Euro 2020 soccer competition, since England’s national team is likely to play in Rome if it advances from the group stage.
Under the ordinance, Italy will allow people to enter from the United States, Canada and Japan if they meet the prerequisites for the European Union Green Certificate. Those requirements include full vaccination, documented recovery from COVID-19 or a negative swab test performed within 48 hours of arrival in Italy.
U.S. travelers who flew into Italy on COVID-tested flights, which require a negative swab test within 48 hours before boarding, could already enter Italy as tourists. Alitalia and at least two U.S. airlines have been operating those flights, which also require a swab test for passengers when they disembark in Italy.
Tourism, especially by U.S. visitors, is an important part of Italy’s economy, and the sector is eagerly awaiting Americans’ return.
