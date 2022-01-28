Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s United Nations ambassador in 2017. Soon after, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.
Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe a retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, whom he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving oil industry into the ground and abandoning the socialist ideals of the country’s late leader, Hugo Chavez.
Ramirez, a Venezuelan citizen, was given refugee status in Italy and his lawyers argued that he would face political persecution if he was sent back.