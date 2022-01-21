Berlusconi “might give it a try if he has any doubts as to the numbers, and see if he’s anywhere near 500,’’ Harper ventured. Or, if convinced the numbers aren’t there, Berlusconi could renounce his candidacy, and support someone else. “And he’ll come out looking as the man who guarantees (national) stability and has made a great gesture of sacrifice” by withdrawing, Harper said in a phone interview.