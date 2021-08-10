New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York, and I love you. And everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. And I would never want to be unhelpful in any way. And I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that’s what I’ll do because I work for you and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you. Because, as we say, it’s not about me, it’s about we. Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the Delta variant and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly and my resignation will be effective in 14 days.”