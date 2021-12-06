Trump has been pushing Perdue to challenge Kemp, whom Trump has blasted for not helping him overturn the 2020 election results, based on his false claims that the presidential race was stolen from him. But national Republicans have voiced dread over the idea of a primary in Georgia, particularly because Abrams faces no competition for her party’s nomination. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), who leads the Republican Governors Association and has also incurred Trump’s wrath for certifying his state’s 2020 result, has indicated that the group would back the incumbent.