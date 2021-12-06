Perdue asserted that Kemp cannot win against Democrat Stacey Abrams, the Democrat Kemp defeated in 2018 who announced her plans last week to run again. “I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia,” he said. “Make no mistake. Abrams will smile, lie and cheat to transform Georgia into her radical vision of the state that would look more like California or New York.”