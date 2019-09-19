

President Trump tours a section of the southern border wall in San Diego on Sept. 18, 2019. (Evan Vucci/AP)

SAN DIEGO — The scene played out like a segment on the QVC shopping channel. In making this one-of-its-kind product, the host proclaimed, no expense was spared. It was crafted from the finest natural steel and the heaviest poured concrete. This was “the Rolls-Royce version” — so strong, so imposing that no human being could scale it, not even a champion mountain climber. Twenty had tried and failed, he claimed.

The pitchman was President Trump. And the product, of course, was his much-ballyhooed border wall.

Trump used just about every salesman trick he honed as a real estate developer and promoter here Wednesday to showcase a newly-built section of barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigrant-rights advocates and other critics denounce it as a menacing testament to inhumanity and cruelty, but Trump hawked the massive fence as a feat of innovation and ingenuity — the physical manifestation, although for now only in partial form, of his signature campaign promise.

Taking the press corps on an afternoon pilgrimage to a dusty construction site in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego, Trump boasted of the wall’s design features as if he were still in his pre-presidential life pitching investors on a glimmering new condo building.

“We have a wall the likes of which very few places have ever seen,” Trump declared at the start of a 37-minute presentation made by him and his top immigration officials to journalists. “What they’ve done is beyond.”

The president was armed with facts and figures. He talked up the wall’s height (between 18 feet and 30 feet high, depending on the risk assessment of the location); its projected length (“close to 500 miles” by the end of next year); and its depth (the steel bollards and concrete go about six feet into the ground).

“It really is virtually impenetrable,” Trump said, comparing it favorably to previous barriers. “Any walls that were put up we can knock down very quickly, very easily. This wall is not something that can be really knocked down.”



President Trump holds up notes during his visit to a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego on Sept. 18, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Trump tried to brush over the reality that Mexico is not paying for the barrier, as he had promised throughout his 2016 campaign. Construction is being funded with U.S. taxpayer dollars after the president used emergency powers to tap funds that Congress allocated for Pentagon projects.

Trump claimed he tried to lower the cost. “I said, ‘Fellas, how about doing a less expensive version?’” he told reporters. “They said, ‘Well, this is the version that works, including the poured concrete in the steel with the rebar and everything else.’ That’s the Rolls-Royce version.”

Trump played up the dangers against which the barrier was protecting Americans. “Tijuana is right over there,” Trump said, referring to the notoriously crime-ridden city on the Mexico side. Two barriers were being erected here: An 18-foot structure on the Mexico side and a 30-foot structure on the American side, with a road between them on which U.S. agents could patrol.

Trump promoted the barrier’s design as all the better to keep unwanted migrants on the Mexico side. Steel bollards, which look like hard-edged industrial tubes, are rooted deep in the ground and rise straight up into the sky. Concrete is then poured into the hollow interior to fortify the structure.

“If you think you’re going to cut it with a blow torch, that doesn’t work because you hit concrete, and then if you think you’re gonna go through the concrete, that doesn’t work because we have very powerful rebar inside,” Trump said.

Trump explained that the steel panels atop the bollards are designed to absorb heat from the broiling sun, a mechanism to further scare away would-be intruders.

“You can fry an egg on that wall,” Trump said. “It’s very, very hot, so if they’re going to climb it, they’re going to have to bring hoses and water, and we don’t know where they’re going to hook it up because there’s not a lot of water out here.”



President Trump tours a 30-foot section of the southern border wall in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego on Sept. 18, 2019. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Though he had once advocated for the barrier to be painted black to better absorb heat and have spikes at the top, features intended to injure perpetrators, Trump said the government was keeping the steel natural — “a good, strong, rust color” — while reserving the option to paint it at a later date.

Trump said design prototypes had been stress-tested. “We had 20 mountain climbers,” the president said. “That’s all they do. They love to climb mountains. They can have it. Me, I don’t want to climb mountains, but they’re very good. Some of them are champions. And we gave them different prototypes of walls and this one was hardest to climb.”

“This wall can’t be climbed,” Trump added. Later, he allowed, “I guess maybe one of the greatest pole vaulters in history can get over the low one, but it’ll be very painful when they land.”

Trump was flanked by top immigration officials, who nodded in agreement with the president’s declarations and offered testimonials of their own. They were like certified experts giving a new product the Good Housekeeping Seal.

“This design, it’s a game-changer,” Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

At one point, Trump nearly gave up operational secrets.

“One thing we haven’t mentioned is technology,” Trump said. “They’re wired so that we will know if somebody’s trying to break through, and you may want to discuss that a little, general.”

Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees construction of the border barrier, demurred.

“Sir, there could be some merit in not discussing that,” Semonite said.

So Trump opted instead for a casual summary: “I’ll just tell you they’re wired, okay?”



Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, shows President Trump, Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan and Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan portions of the southern border wall in San Diego on Sept. 18, 2019. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump later touted the barrier’s technological advances. “Now we have a world-class security system at the border,” he said. “I would think that there’s no place like this anywhere. No place has anything like this or even close to it. Other places have guards and unfortunately they have machine guns and they have electrified fences — you touch them and you get electrocuted — but we don’t do that.”

As the event went on, it may have sounded to some like Trump was on an ego trip, but Morgan sought to dispel that notion.

“Sir, if you don’t mind, I think this is important to talk about,” Morgan said. “There’s a false narrative out there that this wall is the president’s ‘vanity wall.’ I’m here to tell you right now that’s false.”

Trump seemed delighted by the acting commissioner’s performance. As Morgan condemned the media’s “false narrative” about Trump’s vanity, the president locked eyes with a Washington Post reporter, smiled widely and nodded his head, as if to signal that he knew exactly what Morgan was up to.

Trump was clearly taken by the steel fortress rising from the dirt and he hoped the journalists were, too. “I wanted to have you here because nobody would believe this unless they see it,” Trump said. “I hope you’re impressed … This is top of the line.”

As he finished, the president was informed of a tradition at the border than anyone who works on the wall signs it. Trump, who autographs everything from photographs of himself to news articles about himself, leaped at the chance.

“Sign it?” he said. “I’ll sign it. Let’s go.”



President Trump signs his name on a bollard of the southern border wall on Sept. 18, 2019. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Aboard Air Force One for the flight home to Washington, Trump strode back to the press cabin to boast more about his achievement. “I’m glad you got to see it,” Trump told reporters.

The president sounded like he was seeking affirmation from people bound by professional ethics not to provide any.

“I hope you like the wall, by the way,” Trump told the traveling press pool. “Do you like the wall?”

Trump fielded questions on a number of other topics, but before returning to his cabin at the front of the plane he came back to what had been at the top of his mind.

“I hope you see the wall is what it is,” Trump told the journalists. “It’s a great structure and it’ll really do the trick.”