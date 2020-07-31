Their minimum income was lower last year than it was in 2017, the year they entered government service, when they reported earning at least $82 million, the disclosures show.

However, it is impossible to determine the exact amount that the couple earned or their net worth, because documents they are required to file with the Office of Government Ethics require administration officials to only report the worth of assets and liabilities in ranges.

Still, the filings, which were submitted last month and released Friday, show that the couple continue to collect huge sums from their outside businesses even as they work inside the administration. Their combined income last year ranged from $36.2 million to $157 million, according to a Washington Post analysis of the disclosures.

The White House and an attorney for Kushner did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.

Like his father-in-law, who refused to sell his private company when he entered the White House, Kushner has retained partial ownership of his family-run real estate business, Kushner Companies. While he relinquished day-to-day control of the company, the arrangement has drawn criticism from government ethics experts, who say it opens the doors to conflicts of interest and possible influence from foreign entities.

Ivanka Trump initially held on to her namesake clothing and jewelry brand when she joined the administration, but shut it down in July 2018 amid a political backlash that led several national retailers to drop her line.

Her income from the brand has declined by millions since 2018, when she reported earning between $1 million and $5 million from the company. In 2019, she earned between $100,001 and $1 million in rent or royalties, according to the new disclosures.

For the third year in a row, Trump reported earning $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, a fixed annual amount she receives from revenue produced by the property, which serves as a hub for the president’s supporters and those with business before the administration.

The couple reported between $22 million and $110 million in liabilities, including a new debt that they hold jointly with members of an entity called Times Square Associates, valued at $5 million to $25 million, the disclosures show.