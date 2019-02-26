White House adviser and presidential daughter Ivanka Trump is taking aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s idea of guaranteed jobs with “family-sustaining” wages, saying that such a notion is at odds with what most Americans want.

In an interview scheduled to air in full Sunday, Trump addressed a provision in the Green New Deal, an attempt to address climate change and income inequality that is being pushed by Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and other liberal Democrats.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Trump told Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

The Green New Deal, which Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) detailed at a news conference this month, seeks to eliminate greenhouse gas pollution in the United States over the next decade and mitigate inequality by guaranteeing jobs with “a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security.”

The plan has been embraced by several Democratic White House hopefuls but criticized even by some in the party as too costly and impractical.