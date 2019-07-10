Ivanka Trump, center, talks with her father President Donald Trump, right, after speaking at the G-20 summit event on women’s empowerment in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is at left. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A White House initiative spearheaded by Ivanka Trump to help women in developing countries get ahead economically is announcing its first batch of funding. A total of $27 million is going to 14 projects in 22 countries, mostly in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative launched in February with an initial $50 million investment from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Just over half of that money, $27 million, went to an “incentive” fund for partnerships with the private sector and other partners.

USAID Administrator Mark Green and Ivanka Trump — President Donald Trump’s daughter and a senior White House adviser — were to discuss the projects at a Washington event later Wednesday.

