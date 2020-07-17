President Trump has replaced his campaign manager, dropping Brad Parscale for longtime political aide Bill Stepien as polls show him falling further behind Joe Biden. Republicans are also scaling back next month’s convention in Jacksonville, Fla.,

Trump’s attacks on mail voting are turning Republicans off absentee ballots. Rules on voting changed quickly in many states for the primaries, but the battle for how Americans will vote in the general election is just heating up. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Who do you think Joe Biden’s VP pick should be?

