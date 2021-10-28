While Clark’s appearance has been postponed, the select committee faces another deadline Friday: responding to Trump’s lawsuit alleging that the House committee’s request for Trump-era documents is too broad, a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition,” and that the committee doesn’t have any legitimate legislative purpose for requesting the documents. The lawsuit also claims that a lot of the information in question is covered by one form of privilege or another, whether it be attorney-client privilege or, in many cases, executive privilege.