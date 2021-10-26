The committee has already requested documents and communications related to Eastman’s legal advice and analysis on how former president Donald Trump could seek to overturn the election results and remain in office.
Eastman told The Washington Post last week that he had not been contacted by the panel investigating the insurrection, but a person familiar with the select committee’s work disputed that claim and said investigators have been in touch with Eastman. This person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, added that a subpoena would be avoidable if Eastman cooperated with the committee’s investigation voluntarily. The committee is expected to issue additional subpoenas to other witnesses in the days ahead.
Eastman, a member of the conservative Federalist Society and a law professor, outlined the scenarios for overturning the election results in two memos that served as the basis of an Oval Office meeting on Jan. 4 between Eastman, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
In recent months, Eastman has distanced himself from the memos, telling the National Review last week that the options he outlined did not represent his advice. He said he wrote the memos at the request of “somebody in the legal team” whose name he could not recall.
But in an Oct. 7 op-ed in the Sacramento Bee, Eastman wrote that he advised Pence to delay counting the electoral votes to give the states time to resolve concerns about voting irregularities.
Asked about the work of the select committee last month, Eastman defended Trump in an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, claiming that “there’s evidence out there” to support the former president’s baseless claims of election fraud.
“There’s all sorts of evidence out there and the notion that anybody just raising these problems with the election is somehow contributing to an insurrection? Look, if in fact the election was stolen then it’s the people who stole the election not the people that are shining a light on the illegalities that occurred that are undermining our democratic institutions,” said Eastman.