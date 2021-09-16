The statement from the leaders of the panel, created by the House to investigate the insurrection, comes as it reviews thousands of pages of documents requested from multiple federal agencies and technology companies about the insurrection and its origins. Thompson and Cheney said in the statement that the panel is “dedicated to telling the complete story of the unprecedented and extraordinary events of January 6th, including all steps that led to what happened that day, and the specific actions and activities that followed between January 6th and January 20th, 2021,” the day Biden took office.