Also on the list are Maggie Mulvaney, a niece of former top Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who worked as director of finance operations for the Trump campaign and is now a congressional staffer; former Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson, who the committee says was “reportedly involved in the organization” of the rally on Jan. 6 and a smaller one the day before; and Justin Caporale and Tim Unes of Event Strategies Inc., who were listed on Jan. 6 permit paperwork as the rally’s project manager and stage manager, per the committee.