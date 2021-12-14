Last week, Meadows backed away from cooperating with the panel just days after saying he would. He argued that the panel was pressuring him to discuss issues that the former president said are protected by executive privilege. However, he had already produced thousands of documents for the panel, including text messages and emails related to the events of the day.
The panel late Monday presented texts from allies of the president and his son, Donald Trump Jr., urging Meadows to get Trump to stop the rioters as the insurrection unfolded.
Ahead of the full House vote, the Committee on Rules met Tuesday morning to discuss the resolution and set the parameters for the House debate.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the Jan. 6 committee’s vice chairman, had stunned the proceedings Monday night by reading several of the texts. She read several more on Tuesday before the Rules panel. These, she said, were from Republican members of Congress to Meadows.
“It is really bad up here,” one said. Another one texted, “The president needs to stop this ASAP.”
“Fix this now,” another lawmaker urged Meadows.
“As we saw last night, dozens of texts — including from Trump administration officials, from members of the press, from Donald Trump Jr. — urged immediate action by the president,” Cheney said. “But we know hours passed with no action by the president to defend the Congress of the United States from an assault while we were trying to count electoral votes.”
Cheney also noted a call from Meadows and Trump to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes to change the result of the election.” Meadows, Cheney said, appeared to have been texting at least another participant on the call. The former chief of staff, Cheney said, has “no conceivable privilege basis to refuse to testify on that topic, and doing so puts him in contempt of Congress.”
Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction
The pro-Trump rioters were intent on stopping the affirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win and the counting of the votes. The attack results in five dead and injuries to some 140 members of law enforcement.
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), the top Republican on the Rules Committee, condemned the contempt resolution, calling it “arbitrary and capricious” and arguing, like Meadows and his lawyer did on Monday, that executive privilege protected him from fully complying with the investigation.
“It’s up to the courts to make a final determination of the scope of President Trump’s privilege claims,” Cole said. “The right to make that determination does not lie with Congress.”
Cole argued that Meadows has initiated litigation asking a court to consider his claims of executive privilege and said Congress should wait for the result of that legal battle before moving to hold the former chief of staff under criminal contempt.
“The majority’s determination that the House should instead refer Mr. Meadows for prosecution for criminal contempt rather than allowing these judicial proceedings to play out is astonishing,” Cole said. “Criminal contempt is a punitive measure, one designed to punish a recalcitrant witness rather than to achieve compliance with the subpoena.”
Cole also pointed to the thousands of files of evidence Meadows and his lawyer, George George J. Terwilliger III, produced for the committee before reversing course on their cooperation.
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chair of the Rules Committee, rebutted Cole’s claims, saying Meadows has refused to answer the special committee’s questions but has been openly sharing stories from that day while promoting his book, “The Chief’s Chief.”
“I think, you know, he’s fine with doing interviews on Fox News, I guess that’s okay, apparently,” McGovern said. “But he feels that he can’t testify before Congress. The information he turned over to the committee before his stonewalling has made clear he has knowledge and information that is central to this investigation.”
McGovern referenced a PowerPoint presentation that was among the documents Meadows turned in as evidence and said it “amounts to essentially a paper trail on how to undo the results of an election in the United States.”
“A coup by PowerPoint,” McGovern said.
In a statement Tuesday, Terwilliger said Meadows “never stopped cooperating” with the committee.
“Rather, he has maintained consistently that as a former Chief of Staff he cannot be compelled to appear for questioning and that he as a witness is not licensed to waive Executive Privilege claimed by the former president,” Terwilliger said.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the Jan. 6 committee chairman, told the Rules Committee that the Jan. 6 panel decided to pursue a contempt charge against Meadows because it is the “more expeditious route.”
Cole said he expects the committee to request evidence from other Capitol leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), about security failures that day with the same “amount of vigor” it is pursuing cooperation from Meadows.
“Many of us see [this] as a purely political process,” Cole said. “If you really want to get to the answers, if you really want to protect the Capitol against any future attempts … Why would you not go to the source, the two people who are tasked with the protection of this institution?”
Cheney interjected: “I’d be happy also to forward you the Senate report that has already been completed on those issues. Certainly the facts and the evidence do not bear out the notion that the source of the attack on January 6th was somebody here in the Capitol.”
On Monday, Cheney read through texts to Meadows from Fox News hosts as well as the former president’s son imploring Meadows to get his father to “condemn this s--- Asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”
“I’m pushing it hard,” Meadows responded. “I agree.”
Popular Fox News host Sean Hannity simply asked Meadows: “Can he make a statement? … Ask people to leave the Capitol.”
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said he was “particularly struck” by the text messages from fellow lawmakers asking Meadows to intervene. “How did Meadows react to these cries for help? Whom did he tell? What did he do?” Schiff asked.
A House vote to hold Meadows in criminal contempt comes after months of negotiations between the Jan. 6 panel, the former chief of staff and Terwilliger, his lawyer. The select committee has struggled to get those closest to Trump to cooperate with its investigation, including longtime adviser Stephen K. Bannon, whom the Justice Department charged with two counts of contempt in November after the House voted to recommend charges against him in October. Bannon plead not guilty.