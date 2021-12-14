A House vote to hold Meadows in criminal contempt comes after months of negotiations between the Jan. 6 panel, the former chief of staff and Terwilliger, his lawyer. The select committee has struggled to get those closest to Trump to cooperate with its investigation, including longtime adviser Stephen K. Bannon, whom the Justice Department charged with two counts of contempt in November after the House voted to recommend charges against him in October. Bannon plead not guilty.