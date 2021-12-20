Perry introduced Clark to former president Donald Trump, according to a report released by the Senate Judiciary Committee in October. Clark went on to play a key role in Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results.
Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) also cites having evidence of Perry’s “multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former chief of staff regarding Mr. Clark,” according to the letter. “We also have evidence indicating that in that time frame you sent communications to the former Chief of Staff using the encrypted Signal app.”
Perry, who led the objection to certifying Pennsylvania’s electoral votes won by Joe Biden, has emerged in recent weeks as the leading conduit for House Republicans involved with former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The text message sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and first revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the select committee, asking him to “Please check your signal,” was sent by Perry, according to a source familiar with the documents provided by Meadows.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private communications.
The letter to Perry is the first significant action the committee has taken with regard to obtaining information from a sitting member of Congress. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 to try to stop the affirmation of Biden’s win over Trump, a deadly attack that resulted in five dead and injuries to some 140 members of law enforcement.
Thompson has previously said that the committee will not be reluctant to subpoena any member of Congress “whose testimony is germane to the mission of the select committee” if they resist cooperating voluntarily.
Still, legal experts said there is little precedent for forcing lawmakers to testify as part of a congressional inquiry in the event that they resist a subpoena.
“Are you kidding me?” Perry snapped last week after he was asked if he was one of the lawmakers with whom Meadows was texting about overturning Biden’s victory.