The committee did not provide more context on Meadows’s communications regarding the National Guard, and it is unclear whether he had been directed by Trump to call on the guard to protect his supporters. On Jan. 5, hours before the attack, Trump told a room of allies that he did not want violence. Several in the room took that to mean he didn’t want counterprotesters fighting his supporters. Moments later, the former president tweeted a condemnation of antifa, demanding that the loosely knit group of far-left activists “stay out of Washington.”