In his letter, Thompson also outlines the committee’s interest in discussions that happened “inside the White House and with the President before and after his 2:24 p.m. tweet” that slammed Pence for not having “the courage” to block the electoral vote. Testimony from Kellogg indicates that Ivanka Trump agreed to speak to the president to convince him to act to quell the violence but that she “had to make multiple efforts to persuade Trump to act.”