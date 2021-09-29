Several of the newly subpoenaed are rally organizers — including the founders and staff of the pro-Trump Women for America First group — who could face questions about reports that the group had concerns about the “Stop the Steal” rally turning into an illegal and chaotic march on the Capitol. They may also be able to shed light on the degree to which the former president and his senior White House aides knew about their fears of chaos on Jan 6.
The subpoenas ask that Amy Kremer, a stalwart supporter of Trump and the founder of Women for America First — the group that sponsored the Stop the Steal rally on the Ellipse — to provide documents and appear for a deposition before the committee.
The best-known person on the list of new subpoenas may be Katrina Pierson, who served as Trump campaign spokesman in 2016, worked with a pro-Trump political organization during the Trump’s term in office, and reportedly served as an informal liaison between the White House and the rally on the Ellipse. The letter sent to her Wednesday cites reports “that you participated in a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office on Jan. 4., 2021,” about the rallies planned in coming days. The subpoena seeks documents and testimony related to her discussions about the rallies.
The committee is also seeking information from Kremer’s daughter Kylie, who assisted her mother in organizing the rally, along with Maggie Mulvaney, the niece of former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney was listed as a “VIP Lead” on the permit for the event and served as the director of finance for the Trump campaign.
Caroline Wren, who was listed as a “VIP Advisor” on the permit, is also among those whom the committee is seeking information from. Wren served as a consultant for the joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, and more recently founded a Trump-aligned donor network called the Save America Alliance.
Investigators have also issued a subpoena to Cynthia “Cindy” Chafian, an organizer with Women for America First and the Eighty Percent Coalition. The letter to Chafian states that she not only assisted in organizing the Jan. 6 rally but also “organized and sponsored” other events “to coincide with the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results.” Chafian spoke at a rally the day before the Capitol riot, in which she told the crowd that the Proud Boys, anti-government militias and other far-right groups were keeping them safe — not the police.
Texts and interviews with members of the Women for America First group, which had obtained a permit for a Jan 6 protest on the Ellipse, indicate the group was disturbed to learn roughly a week before Jan. 6 that Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander was promoting the Jan. 6 protest as a march on the Capitol. ProPublica first reported on these communications earlier this year.
Some of the Women for America First organizers have recounted in interviews with news organizations that they and Amy Kremer sought to warn their White House contacts that Alexander’s promotion of a march on the Capitol was a violation of their permit. They feared Alexander’s online promotion and social media statements were stoking something dangerous, including his chants of “Victory or death,” but it’s unclear how much of this concern was shared with White House contacts and Trump allies. Alexander was not among those subpoenaed.
Kremer, who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally, was previously mentioned in the letter on a subpoena to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows last week as someone who was also in communication with organizers of the Jan. 6 rally.
Subpoenas also went to Tim Unes and Justin Caporale, who are top executives at Event Strategies, which was listed as managing stage activities for the demonstration on the Ellipse. Event Strategies had served the Trump campaign previously, doing advance work for campaign and official events. Neither Unes nor Caporale responded to a request for comment. Efforts to reach the others subpoenaed were unsuccessful.
As with others whose names appeared on permit applications for the January demonstrations, the committee reached out to Megan Powers, a consultant who reportedly was in contact with the former president and his team about the events that day, according to the committee’s letter, which cited news reports. Like others who show up on the permits, Powers had been paid previously by the Trump campaign. The subpoena seeks any documents she has related to the events of Jan. 6 and an interview.
A similar request was made of Hannah Salem Stone, whose name appeared on permit paperwork. She had worked previously as a media adviser in the Trump White House.
Members of the select committee told reporters earlier this week that they will also commence closed-door interviews with witnesses who are cooperating with the investigation. It remains unclear if and when lawmakers plan on subpoenaing current members of Congress who were in touch with Trump leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said to expect “a steady drumbeat of additional subpoenas and requests for information about witnesses.”
The list also includes a handful of others involved with the organization and planning surrounding the Jan. 6 rally.
Committee members said a number of individuals have stepped forward voluntarily to assist with the investigation. They have so far received “a lot of information,” according to Luria, through what is essentially a tip line for the investigation where they’ve found “valuable leads” and additional witnesses willing to provide information.
A number of people have “reached out to us who are coming in without subpoenas, coming in to talk to us, coming in to do what I think really is their duty as citizens to share what happened that day and in the days leading up to Jan. 6,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the select committee.