“I’m very proud of Liz Cheney. And what I couldn’t help but think of is, when I first came here, and hearing from, talking with Hugh Scott and Barry Goldwater. One was the Republican leader, one was Mr. Conservative, and how they had to go down and tell Richard Nixon, you have to leave,” said Leahy, now third in line to the presidency as Senate president pro temp, noting the roles the two late GOP senators played in convincing Nixon to resign as president.