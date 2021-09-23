The subpoenas were announced Thursday evening by the committee, which has moved its inquiry in to a new more aggressive stage after requesting White House records last month and sending preservation requests for records to telecom and social media companies.
Even before the subpoenas were made public Thursday, Trump and his team condemned the select committee’s inquiry, vowing to fight its demands for documents and interviews with claims of executive privilege. A debate about a former president’s ability to restrict access to information and individuals has already begun in Washington — and is likely to become dramatically more intense now that these first subpoenas have been issued.
Biden White House leans toward releasing information about Trump and Jan. 6 attack, setting off legal and political showdown
The executive privilege questions will be especially focused on Meadows and Scavino due to their roles in the White House and access to Trump at the time of the attack. Questions to Patel would likely deal with the committee’s concerns over Trump’s communications with the Pentagon and efforts to stay in office after Jan. 20. Bannon was a leading advocate of making Jan. 6 a key moment in Trump’s efforts to stay in office.
Along with asking the Meadows, Scavino, Patel and Bannon to hand over certain records, the committee is instructing the four men to appear for depositions in mid-October.