Trump has been highly critical of the panel’s work, saying it is partisan and that its only goal is to hurt him politically. He refers to it as the “Unselect Committee,” playing off its official title of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Trump and Republican lawmakers have argued that the committee’s subpoenas and requests for information are fishing expeditions, and it is unclear how much the committee has uncovered beyond what is publicly known about what happened that day.