The PowerPoint circulated by Waldron, described by him as the product of a “huge team effort” by individuals he declined to name, included a proposal for Vice President Mike Pence to reject on Jan. 6 electors from the “states where fraud occurred,” along with another proposal where U.S. marshals and National Guard troops were to “secure” and count paper ballots in key states in the case that the electoral certification of Joe Biden’s victory was delayed.