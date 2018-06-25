Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat who fueled speculation with his frequent visits to early presidential primary states, announced Monday he is running for mayor of Kansas City next year.

The move seemingly takes Kander, considered an up-and-comer in his party, out of what is a crowded field of potential challengers to President Trump in 2020.

“The next mayor has the opportunity to shape the future o f Kansas City for generations,” Kander said in a statement. “I’m running because I am up for that challenge.”

We’ve made great progress in Kansas City, but we can do so much more. I love my hometown and I’d be honored to lead it as your mayor. https://t.co/NBRZRjNxZi — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) June 25, 2018

Kander, 37, lost a U.S. Senate bid in 2016 but has remained visible nationally, leading an organization called Let America Vote and making trips to Iowa, New Hampshire and other states that are key in the presidential nominating process.

During a trip to Iowa in April, Kander told reporters he was considering a 2020 presidential run and would make a decision after this year’s midterm elections.

The election for mayor of Kansas City is in June 2019, long after Democratic candidates for president will start ramping up their 2020 campaigns.

Kander, who represented the Kansas City area in the state legislature, said he wants “to tackle problems that aren’t talked about enough, like the fact that too many streets in Kansas City aren’t well lit and are therefore less safe, and that too many residents don’t have convenient access to grocery stores, banks and other basic services.”