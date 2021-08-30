In his announcement, Colyer said he was endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Colyer had been Schmidt’s main rival for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s reelection. Schmidt already had received endorsements from Kansas political icons Bob Dole and Pat Roberts.
Schmidt and Kansas Republican Party Chairman Mike Kuckelman wished Colyer well in overcoming his health challenges but urged Republicans to come together to defeat Kelly.
“In 2022, we will be returning commonsense and conservative leadership to the governor’s office,” Kuckelman said in a written statement.
Colyer was elevated from lieutenant governor when GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to become U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom. He narrowly lost his 2018 primary bid to polarizing conservative Kris Kobach, who alienated moderate GOP and independent voters and lost to Kelly that November.