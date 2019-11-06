If he secures the Republican nomination, he would face Sen. Doug Jones, the Democrat who delivered the GOP a stunning setback by flipping the deeply red state in 2017.

AD

The wild card in the race will be Trump, and whether he will weigh in against his former attorney general and in favor of other Republicans who have already announced their candidacies.

AD

The president has discussed attacking Sessions with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and McConnell has shared that he also has concerns about Sessions running, according to people familiar with the matter. He has repeatedly denigrated Sessions to allies and White House aides in recent days.

Trump has even joked to senators and White House aides that he would move to Alabama and primary Jeff Sessions himself, two people familiar with his comments said.

AD

Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) said he spoke with Sessions this week, but that the former senator and attorney general did not indicate to him directly whether he would run. Shelby said he spoke about Sessions’s potential candidacy with Trump two months ago, and “he was not exactly on board.”

“He’ll be a factor,” Shelby said of Trump. “But I think if Sessions runs, he’d be a formidable candidate. But you have to win it on the battlefield.”

AD

Sessions has largely stayed out of the public eye since his dismissal last fall. But he spoke at Northwestern University earlier this week, where he declined to directly criticize the president and praised the administration’s policies, according to the school’s student newspaper.

“I had never watched [Trump’s] program on TV, I didn’t know how many people he’d fired — maybe I’d have been more careful,” Sessions said, according to the Daily Northwestern. “The president is allowed to fire you, but fortunately he doesn’t get to shoot you.”

AD