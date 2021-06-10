Omar, a Muslim immigrant from Somalia, hit back at her colleagues for publicly criticizing her instead of discussing it with her privately. She accused them of using “islamophobic tropes” and called it “unbearable.”
Omar’s tweet stemmed from a question she asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign Affairs hearing on Wednesday about where victims of attacks by the Israeli government or the Afghan government can go for justice.
“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” she tweeted with a video of her question to Blinken. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”
The Jewish Democrats, led by Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois, released a joint statement late Wednesday denouncing Omar’s tweet.
“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided. Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice,” they wrote.
“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the US and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”
The tweet renewed calls by some Republicans to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Many objected to her membership on the committee when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) gave her the assignment as a freshman in 2019. Pelosi’s spokesman did not immediately return request for comment about this latest friction within the Democratic caucus.
A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also did not respond when asked about Omar’s tweet.
But Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Jewish Republican from New York, tweeted, “Ilhan Omar must be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She should have never been appointed to this Committee in the first place.”
Omar responded to her colleagues Thursday morning in a retweet of Schneider’s statement.
“The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive,” she said. “The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.”
Just weeks into her first term as a congresswoman, Omar faced intense backlash from many of her Democratic colleagues over a string of comments she’d made that critics decried as anti-Semitic, including the suggestion that advocates for Israel “push for allegiance to a foreign country.”
Prior to that she was forced to apologize for suggesting that supporters of Israel were motivated by money, tweeting: “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.” Pelosi released a statement calling Omar’s “use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters” deeply offensive and insisted she apologize.
The House then voted in March 2019 on two resolutions condemning anti-Semitism in response to Omar’s comments.
Omar, who is one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress and wears a hijab, has been a perpetual punching bag for the right, including former president Donald Trump, who often named her at rallies that once led to his supporters chanting, “Send her back.”
Some of Omar’s friends came to her defense Thursday, suggesting the tension over Omar within the House Democratic caucus may escalate as more lawmakers pick sides.
“I am tired of colleagues (both D+R) demonizing @IlhanMN,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) “Their obsession with policing her is sick. She has the courage to call out human rights abuses no matter who is responsible. That’s better than colleagues who look away if it serves their politics.”