“There are members of our community, who are also, sometimes ideologically, a little uncomfortable about us receiving federal money for this purpose, because of the larger questions of separation of church and state,” Kashinsky said. “We’re aware of the potential issues there. But, at the same time, because our elected leaders have decided to make this money available to us, it also feels like it would be irresponsible to our community to not pursue receiving some of this funding, even if some of our community might object to the concept that that funding was made available to religious institutions overall.”