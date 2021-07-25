“I’m here to ask everyone listening right now, to choose to get vaccinated,” Biden said.
Nearly 60% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. State officials are scrambling to get more Hawaiians vaccinated as the infection rate climbs. Hawaii’s seven-day daily average for new cases climbed 192% from July 10 to Friday, according to the state health department.
Later Sunday, Biden was scheduled to join military families for a barbeque at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu.
She was visiting Hawaii on her way back to Washington from leading a U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.