Jill Biden displays artwork by military kids in new exhibit

WASHINGTON — The public tour route in the White House featured a new addition in April.
The first lady, the daughter and mother of military service members, is an advocate for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors through a White House initiative called Joining Forces. She commemorated the Month of the Military Child by writing essays for various publications and touring a Defense Department school at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.
More than 4 million children have parents serving in the active-duty military, or in the National Guard or Reserves, according to the White House.
The Military Child Education Coalition and Kids Rank, non-profit organizations that work to support the social and emotional well-being of children of service members and veterans, provided the artwork to the White House.
President Joe Biden signed a proclamation designating April as the Month of the Military Child.