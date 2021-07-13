President Biden is not expected to attend but “will certainly be rooting for the athletes,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last month.
News of the first lady’s attendance was first reported by NBC News.
Olympic organizers had announced last month that they would allow some domestic spectators to attend events. They capped attendance at 10,000 or 50 percent of a venue’s capacity, but warned at the time that they might change course if infections rose again.
That’s exactly what happened. Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said at a news conference last week that “in order to prevent the spread, this was the only choice available for us to take.”
Simon Denyer in Tokyo contributed to this report.