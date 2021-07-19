The four officers — Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell from the U.S. Capitol Police, and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges from Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department — each experienced physical and verbal abuse from the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol. Each has also criticized those who have tried to downplay the seriousness of the attack and the objectives of rioters, who besieged Congress as lawmakers certified Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.